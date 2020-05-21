Clean up continues as floodwaters recede in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Floodwaters in streams and rivers across Upstate South Carolina and Western North Carolina are beginning to recede as clean up continues.

The levels of the Reedy River at dropped at least 6 feet overnight at the National Weather Service’s meter at Westfield Street since Wednesday afternoon, dropping below flood level by 7am.

The Reedy River flooded soccer fields at the Kroc Center Wednesday and added additional stress to businesses that are still not fully operational due to protective measures against COVID-19. Flooding caused nearby businesses like Le Petit Croissant in downtown Greenville and the food hall The Commons to close Wednesday. The Commons, located near the Swamp Rabbit Trail, evacuated staff as well, which is currently providing curbside service only to customers.

Nearby roads were blocked off and Greenville firefighters rescued two people from high water at a business on Willard street Wednesday. One person was an employee trapped inside the building and the other was rescued from an 18-wheeler outside.

Tree roots are also loose after being saturated with water, so SC Emergency Management officials in Greenville County are warning people to watch for falling trees.

Greenville County Emergency Management Deputy Director Jessica Stumpf said even though some of the flooded area may not look threatening, it’s important not to take any chances.

“We want to remind people, please do not drive through or walk through any flooded areas,” she said. “You don’t know how deep that water is or how fast it’s moving or what’s in the water or if the road is even there under the water. We encourage people to turn around and take an alternate route,”

As cleanup continues, emergency officials have the following recommendations:

-Avoid floodwaters; water may be contaminated by oil, gasoline or raw sewage.

-Do not swim in flooded areas. Be aware of areas where floodwaters have receded.

-Even if the roadway of a bridge or elevated highway looks normal, the support structures below may be damaged.

-Clean and disinfect everything that got wet. Mud left from floodwater can contain sewage and other harmful chemicals.