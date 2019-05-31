Clean up underway after train carrying coal derails in Abbeville Co. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - Clean up is underway after a train derailed, overturning 14 cars loaded with coal in Abbeville County Thursday evening.

CSX said the train derailment happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday. The company said no one was hurt.

"While most of the derailed cars remained upright and inline, a small amount of coal was spilled from five of the cars," CSX officials said. "No waterways are impacted. Overnight, CSX crews made significant progress removing railcars from the area, re-railing non-damaged railcars and began track repairs."

According to the company's statement, crews will continue to remove the remaining rail cars, as well as complete necessary track repairs to restore train service in the area.

There is no timeline on when the clean-up will be completed.

According to officials, the train consisted of three locomotives and 110 loaded coal cars.

The cause of the train's derailment is under investigation at this time.