Cleaning algae from Lake Bowen

Lake Bowen is undergoing a “deep cleaning” of sorts because of high algae levels in the water. High temperatures and low water levels cause algae to grow.

Lake Bowen is the main source of water for many municipalities in the upstate. So keeping it clean is top priority for the water company. Were told that the product they’re using in the water is identical to what is used to wash fruit and vegetables.

A routine walk around Lake Bowen brought a little clarity for John Lindsell

“I’m concerned about water quality and economic impact of things so.” says Lindell.

He and other lake front homeowners are battling Spartanburg water over rules and regulations. However clean water is an issue everyone can agree on.

Because of an increase in a compound that produces algae, for the next week, officials will treat Lake Bowen with a Hydrogen Peroxide base algeaside treatment.

“This is based on the fact that we’ve seen an uptick in levels of MIB which is a compound found in blue green algae that can cause taste and odor concerns.” says Jennifer Candler, Communications Manager of Spartanburg Water

Tom Warmuth works for the company that manufactures the product they’re using to clean the water and says the product they’re using is safe for marine life, pets and people.

“ these are peroxide base algicide cyanobacteria sides. They break down relatively quickly they are very targeted and specific. In treating cyanobacteria in this application when they break down they break down into their basic components of oxygen in water.” Warmuth says.

And that’s good news for those who remember the last treatment process that left fish dead.

“The comments he made about it being organically certified, those are important things that was good to hear.” says Lindsell.

The last years treatment process was copper-based, the current treatment has a base of oxygen and water.

Lake Bowen is the only body of water they’re treating at this time.

