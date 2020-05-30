Cleanup underway after night of violence in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — National Guard members lined sidewalks in downtown Atlanta on Saturday as crews cleaned up glass and debris left behind after violence broke out during a protest over the death in Minnesota of George Floyd.
Floyd died after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Floyd was black.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Saturday and tweeted that up to 500 members of the Guard would deploy immediately “to protect people & property in Atlanta.”
He said he acted at the request of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who had earlier appealed in vain for calm.