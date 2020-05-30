Cleanup underway after night of violence in Atlanta

Bill Tracy walks past a peace sign he made from broken glass near the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in the aftermath of a demonstration against police violence on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Atlanta. Tracy said ” It should have been peaceful, people aren’t being heard when they are doing it peacefully, so they turn to violence, outrage, where are the influential people, they should be down here during the protest, where is John Lewis, the mayor?” (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — National Guard members lined sidewalks in downtown Atlanta on Saturday as crews cleaned up glass and debris left behind after violence broke out during a protest over the death in Minnesota of George Floyd.

Floyd died after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Floyd was black.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Saturday and tweeted that up to 500 members of the Guard would deploy immediately “to protect people & property in Atlanta.”

He said he acted at the request of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who had earlier appealed in vain for calm.