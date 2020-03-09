Clemson activates emergency operation center; student reacts to ending Italy study program

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA)– Many Clemson students are back in the United States after ending their study abroad programs early.

Clemson University has activated an emergency operation center on campus to monitor things statewide and in their own campus community.

One student who studied in Italy said she’s grateful the school is taking things seriously, but sad she had to cut her trip short.

“Honestly it was one of the best experiences of my life. It’s corny in saying the best month ever, but I was the happiest I’ve been in a while there,” said Grace Raskopf, a Clemson University Sophomore.

An experience of life-time now cut short for Raskopf who is a Psychological major.

“I’ve been in quarantine for about five days now I think. Last night is when it actually hit me and I just started crying cause I don’t know if I’ll ever get another opportunity,” Raskopf said.

7 News had to FaceTime Raskopf from her home in Connecticut as she’s one of many students in quarantine for 14 days.

School representatives said since they recalled 385 students back to the U.S., they’ve had to activate an emergency operations center on campus nine days ago.

“And allow for as much coordination as possible in advance to prepare leadership to make decisions,” Joe Galbraith, Associate VP for Communications, Clemson University.

Galbraith said nearly 100 students have returned back from overseas. They each have to be screened by the campus’ Redfern Health Center over the phone.

“With Clemson, I had to call Redfern as soon as I got here and they asked me about if I was experiencing any symptoms and they told me I had to take my temperature twice a day,” Raskopf said.

Leaders tell 7 News once students complete their quarantine periods, they will be able to come back to campus. However, until then–Raskopf said she’ll be at home patiently waiting for it all to end.

“Being in quarantine, it’s not the most fun. I haven’t left the house and I’m not going to leave the house until next Wednesday,” Raskopf added.

Clemson University and public health officials are working with students to monitor when their quarantine periods are over. Once they are free to go back to school, Clemson will assist students who need help reaching their academic goals.

Campus leaders also said they will continue to keep their EOC opened everyday until things die down. They said they are prepared for whatever happens next.