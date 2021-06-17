Clemson adds two female sports after gender equity study

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- The Clemson Athletic Department has announced the addition of both a women’s gymnastics and women’s lacrosse team.

Clemson’s athletic program is made up of over 300 athletes and 17 varsity teams.

Now the tiger family is getting bigger.

Clemson’s Athletic Director Dan Radakovich said, “We have some work to do. We need to now start hiring coaches and updating some facilities.”

Radakovich says the lacrosse team will start in the Spring of 2023 and then the gymnastics team the following year in 2024.

He says these programs will add about 50 women to the athletic program.

“There’s an awful lot of interest in both of those sports. Here in our area for example women’s lacrosse started a high school championship here in South Carolina, and certainly, gymnastics throughout the southeast has had a strong foothold for years,” Radakovich said.

Clemson says an outside study on gender equity led to the decision, “Make sure that we maintain Title IX compliance, gender equity, that’s really important for us.”

President of the men’s lacrosse club team, Dan Laible, says this is a huge win for the entire lacrosse community.

“It seems like with the women’s lacrosse team being added, the men’s lacrosse team really has a shot at becoming a division one sport at Clemson in the near future,” Laible said.

He adds especially at a southern university, “The south hasn’t been known for it’s lacrosse presence, it’s typically been a northeast and the west is just starting to come into that spotlight as well.”

Famous USA gymnast, Simone Biles, even tweeted her excitement about the announcement,