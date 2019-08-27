Clemson aims to grow nurse practitioner workforce with new $2.7 million grant

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Clemson University is putting a brand new grant to use as they aim to expand the workforce of nurse practitioners in our rural Upstate counties.

This is the fourth year that the School of Nursing has applied for this $2.7 million grant, but the first year that the grant was awarded to Clemson.

The grant will help fund the education and training of 13 nurse practitioners at Clemson University who will complete 600 of their required 675 hours of clinical training in six rural Upstate counties including Spartanburg, Cherokee, Greenville, Anderson, Oconee and Pickens.

“Studies show that when they are trained in the rural areas they tend to stay in those rural areas so our purpose is to get them educated and trained there so they are more likely to stay there,” said Stephanie Davis who’s the Director of Graduate Programs in the School of Nursing.

Over the next four years, the program will graduate 26 nurse practitioners who will work in one of those six counties for at least two years.