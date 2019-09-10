Clemson Animal Hospital asking for late vet’s Georgia Bulldog to be returned

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – It’s been a tough month at Clemson Animal Hospital after their veterinarian died following a swimming accident, and now one of his most prized possessions has gone missing from the office.

The University of Georgia bulldog who sat outside their front door was gone on Monday. The staff believes someone took it after they closed at noon on Saturday and before they opened on Monday morning.

The statue was a gift to Dr. Derek Lindsey and something he treasured when he came to work everyday. The workers tell 7News this theft only adds to the their grief.

“It’s not just a statue it’s something that symbolized Dr. Lindsey still being here with us and it’s very important to his girls and even after he wasn’t been here for awhile we still like his spirit to be here,” said Amanda Perry who is a Licensed Vet Tech at Clemson Animal Hospital.

The hospital is asking for whoever took the bulldog to just return it back on their front doorstep and no questions will be asked.