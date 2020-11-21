Clemson at Florida State football game postponed

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
(WSPA) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Clemson at Florida State football game will be postponed. The game was originally scheduled to be played today, Saturday, Nov. 21 at noon.  

According to the ACC, the postponement follows this morning’s game conference call where both teams’ medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game.
 
As was previously announced, the 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conference plus one non-conference), played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates. 

