Clemson builds Habitat for Humanity home during homecoming week

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Students and volunteers at Clemson are getting to work this week on Bowman Field, building a Habitat for Humanity home for a family in need.

Students are scattered across Bowman Field building floats, throwing the football and getting ready for Saturday’s game.

The floats will be torn down when the week is over, but one structure is being built to last.

“It’s a great thing that this housing is being built for people who cant afford expensive housing,” Volunteer Augie Tortora said.

It’s a long tradition at the university. This is Clemson’s 29th Habitat for Humanity house in 28 years.

“The way it directly impacts people is really rewarding to be a part of,” Clemson student Hannah Lewis said.

All week students and volunteers become a team, building the home from the ground up to give to a family who doesn’t have a safe place to stay.

“I was deciding today where outlets went and I was like people are going to be plugging in their hairdryers to this, I’m actually making a difference in someone’s life,” Lewis said.

All the materials needed to build the house are raised by the students. This year students raised $20,000.

“A lot of love and a lot of people that went into this and a lot of hard work,” Lewis said.

Their hope is that this family’s life will change forever.

Lewis said, “I find it really special that Clemson is using homecoming week to be building a home because Clemson itself is a home, it’s a big community. People all around the world, if you see a Clemson jersey they say ‘Go Tigers!’ It’s a huge community and the fact that the community can be apart of this family and our family can be apart of their family is something that’s really special.”

This year’s home will be transported to its permanent location in Liberty on Sunday.

Habitat for Humanity says it will take another 8-9 months to finish the inside.

The Pickens County Habitat for Humanity organization will be looking for next year’s recipients.

