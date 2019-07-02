Clemson businesses petition against proposed student housing development

Gilbane Development Company’s submission for The Shops at College Place

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Gilbane Development Company submitted a plan for The Shops at College Park.

The development would tear down a building on College Avenue that contains nine local businesses to build a housing complex, where 350 Clemson University students could live.

The businesses rent the space.

Rent prices are growing in the city, making it difficult for single businesses to stay afloat.

The Architectural Review Board will meet Tuesday evening to vote on the plans for Gilbane Development.

Approval would set this project into motion, once the landlord of the property decides on a timeline.

The meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Clemson City Council Chambers.

A petition was started to save the businesses. It has more than 5,400 signatures.