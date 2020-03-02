Clemson calling all study abroad students back to U.S. amid coronavirus concerns

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Clemson University officials have decided to bring nearly 390 of their students studying abroad currently back to the United States due to concerns regarding the coronavirus.

According to Joe Galbraith, Clemson’s vice president of communications, at around 4 p.m. Monday, school officials made a global call for the 385 students studying abroad in all countries to come back to the U.S.

We reported earlier this year that the study abroad programs suspended were for student specifically studying in China, but now the university is having all students abroad return home.

