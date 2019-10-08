Clemson City Council approves pay raises for police officers

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Police officers in the City of Clemson will soon see a pay increase which officials hope will help with retention.

On Monday night at the Clemson City Council meeting, they approved a new compensation plan, which now puts the department above neighboring agencies in terms of salary. Chief Jimmy Dixon said previously they were about $3,000 to $4,000 less than other agencies.

This conversation started about a month ago when the department started losing a number of officers in a short time frame, according to Dixon. He said four of the six officers who have left the department since May 1st left because of pay.

The chief tells 7News with a booming economy it’s becoming harder to retain and attract qualified candidates.

“Clemson University says their goal is to attract the best and the brightest and our goal here at the police department is to attract the best and the brightest too so hopefully this new compensation plan will allow us not only to attract them but to hold on to them,” Dixon said.

The new salaries will go into effect on November 4th.