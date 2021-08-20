Clemson City council passes mask ordinance after a surge in COVID-19

News





FILE – Downtown Clemson, January 11, 2021 (WSPA)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson City council passed a mask ordinance for essential places during a special called meeting due to a surge in COVID-19 cases Friday afternoon.

According to the council, masks must be worn in public and private schools, daycares, preschools and all indoor essential places.

Essential places include grocery stores, retails stores with food, produce stand, convenience stores, pharmacies, medical and city facilities, cat buses and ride shares.

Masks will not be required in banks, bars, restaurants, non-grocery stores, gyms; home improvement stores, non-medical professional offices.

City administrators said city council will revisit the ordinance at each meeting moving forward.

