Clemson City Council puts temporary hold on 200 plus bedroom developments

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- After nearly three hours of debate and public comments, Clemson City Council voted 5-2 Monday to pass an amended ordinance that would put a temporary moratorium on housing developments with 200 beds or more for at least six months.

Like much of the Upstate, the city of Clemson is growing quickly. City leaders will use the time during the temporary moratorium to partner with a third party to review the city’s vision and mission as it grows.

The ordinance has exemptions for affordable housing, senior citizens’ housing, and properties with vested rights, which are developments that have reached certain points in the planning process. Questions were raised at the City Council meeting Tuesday about whether three big proposed housing projects have vested rights. Developers and their allies said they need more clarity on the ordinance and expressed concern about losing money and the need for more student housing.

People who live in the city said they are worried about traffic, infrastructure, and density as the city grows. Residents also noted that they had previously asked for a temporary moratorium years ago.

The ordinance will go into effect immediately, but can be amended. It will require at least one more reading.