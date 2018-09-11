News

Clemson City Police introduce new therapy dog

Sep 11, 2018

CLEMSON, SC - His name is Ozzy and in Clemson he carries a badge.

The Clemson City Police Department announced the additional of a certified therapy dog on Tuesday. Ozzy is a one-year-old miniature AussieDoodle.

Ozzy and his handler, Debra Shockley, have gone through training since last October to earn the certification from the Alliance of Therapy Dogs.

Therapy dogs are used to help comfort victims of crimes and have even assisted police officers respond from violent incidents.

Clemson Police say therapy dogs can help increase happiness, calmness, and overall emotional well-being. The dogs can also serve as a source of comfort to help people share their emotions and stories.

Ozzy has already provided comfort to victims of sexual assault and other crimes according to Clemson Police.

 

