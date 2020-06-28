Clemson details return to campus guidelines

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University has issued guidelines for students and employees to return to campus for the fall semester.

On Clemson’s website, the University states that all students and faculty will need to produce a negative test for COVID-19 within five days prior to returning to the campus. Anyone testing positive will be required to self-isolate for ten days prior to returning.

The University will also be conducting random, voluntary testing on a regular basis throughout the semester to track the disease’s spread throughout the campus.

In addition they will be following protocol put forth by the city and “require all students and employees to wear face coverings in a number of circumstances while on University property.”

As of Friday, June 26 no changes had been made to the academic calendar, but faculty has been asked to be prepared to return to online courses should circumstances dictate a shift to virtual teaching.