Clemson details return to campus guidelines

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University has issued guidelines for students and employees to return to campus for the fall semester.

On Clemson’s website, the University states that all students and faculty will need to produce a negative test for COVID-19 within five days prior to returning to the campus. Anyone testing positive will be required to self-isolate for ten days prior to returning.

The University will also be conducting random, voluntary testing on a regular basis throughout the semester to track the disease’s spread throughout the campus.

In addition they will be following protocol put forth by the city and “require all students and employees to wear face coverings in a number of circumstances while on University property.”

As of Friday, June 26 no changes had been made to the academic calendar, but faculty has been asked to be prepared to return to online courses should circumstances dictate a shift to virtual teaching.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories