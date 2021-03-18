Clemson Downs offers tips to families who want to connect with loved ones in long term care facilities

Clemson, S.C. (WSPA)- Some families are finally able to see their loved ones in long term care facilities and nursing homes and going prepared with ideas to make the visit a happy one can help raise their spirits.

Kathy Hunter, Activities Coordinator at Clemson Downs suggests crafts that can help bring up positive memories of activities from their childhood and of children in the family.

Hunter said making things with your hands improves motor skills and hand-eye coordination. They can also make decisions when choosing colors and designs.

She said making things together with your loved one can create a sense of connection and give them a sense of accomplishment, especially when the task is easy like instead of detailed coloring books, make a larger paint stained glass type craft with tape to paint in lines to prevent errors.

Hunter said a simple task means it will be less stressful. Consider bringing a baked good and use the recipe that belongs to your loved one so they know their contribution to the family will continue to be seen.

If you’re not able to be in person, a poster or card with thoughtful works or memories works well too. They can hang the item and display it for neighbors to see.

