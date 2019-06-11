Clemson engineering students prepare to launch rocket in New Mexico Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) - A group of Clemson engineers are gearing up to launch a rocket higher than Mount Everest.

Clemson University students will travel to New Mexico on Saturday to compete in a nationwide aerospace competition.

It's a project that several students started three years ago to provide more hands on training regarding aerospace engineering since the university only offers two classes in that specialty.

"I could compare it to the football team, I mean they aren't in it for the pay they are in it for each other, to win to get that football to the end zone," said Charles Dove who is a senior engineering student.

In the long term, the group hopes their club and projects can stir enough interest to eventually establish a major or minor in aerospace engineering.