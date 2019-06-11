News

Clemson engineering students prepare to launch rocket in New Mexico

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 04:32 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 08:57 PM EDT

Clemson engineering students prepare to launch rocket in New Mexico

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) - A group of Clemson engineers are gearing up to launch a rocket higher than Mount Everest.

Clemson University students will travel to New Mexico on Saturday to compete in a nationwide aerospace competition.

It's a project that several students started three years ago to provide more hands on training regarding aerospace engineering since the university only offers two classes in that specialty.

"I could compare it to the football team, I mean they aren't in it for the pay they are in it for each other, to win to get that football to the end zone," said Charles Dove who is a senior engineering student.

In the long term, the group hopes their club and projects can stir enough interest to eventually establish a major or minor in aerospace engineering.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center