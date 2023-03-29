UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – Spring is here and this year, many species of trees including the Bradford Pear tree are in full bloom.

It can be problematic for those suffering from allergies but this species in particular can harm the environment.

This month, Clemson Extension Mark Cathcart tells us that the Bradford Pear tree is an invasive species and should be avoided when planting trees at home or in business.

He said the trees can produce sharp thorns that puncture vehicle tires.

Cathcart said the species was originally sterile but germinated with another species and now multiplies quickly across our region.

The Clemson Ext office in your county can help you eliminate the tree and treat the stump so it won’t grow back. Thanks to Gault smal engine sales and service for the equipment to cut.

The extension office stated the following:

Bradford pears are not native to the U.S. and have been widely planted in South Carolina for years. While the blossoms are pretty, they have a pungent odor, and the trees often break during storms. Even worse, Bradford pear trees directly contribute to one of the worst invasive plant species in the Southeast – the Callery pear. This program will give homeowners the option to remove Bradford pears and replace them with native trees. Doing so will help reduce the amount of seed that can grow into Callery pears and will help diversify the urban landscape.

Property owners are encouraged to exchange up to five (5) Bradford Pear trees for an equal number of FREE, healthy, native, young replacement trees, a one-for-one replacement.