Clemson fans attend watch parties in Spartanburg ahead of big game

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – While the Clemson Tigers faced the LSU Tigers in New Orleans, many folks attended watch parties in Spartanburg.

7 News spoke with some fans who said it’s a day they’ve looked forward to like Christmas.

“I’m 67 years old and I’ve probably been a fan for 65 years, since I was 2 years old and able to know what football was,” Bobby Simpson said.

Bobby Simpson told 7 News he’s never been so excited about a Monday night.

Simpson, along with many others, cheered on their favorite football team, the Clemson Tigers, as they faced the other tigers in the National Championship Game.

“The biggest thing is trying to stay awake. It’s a late game,” Simpson said. “My wife and I will watch it, and I’ll be on the phone, texting back and forth with my son.”

“I spell ‘go’ G-O, Tigers,” John Cochrane said.

John Cochrane and his wife spent the day getting ready for the game at Delaney’s Irish Pub in Spartanburg–the same place where a watch party was held Monday night.

“A lot of good food, a lot of good snacks, and, hopefully, a lot of happy faces at the end of the game,” Cochrane said.

Those who work at Delaney’s were expecting a sea of orange to flood their pub.

“We’re already in high gear for it,” Delaney’s server, Caleigh Smith, said.

Smith said a Clemson watch party was a no-brainer for the business.

“We’ve got darts. We’ve got 15 HD TVs. We’ve got a lot of good beer with 32 drafts on tap,” Smith said. “You can get a lot of beer, but you can also drink tea, if you like. We’re family-friendly.”

And although Smith said she’d be pulling for the other tigers, she was still ready to welcome the Clemson ones.

“Just have to talk a lot of trash back to them,” she said with a laugh.

But Clemson fans were confident with their final-score predictions.

“I’m looking at about 28-21, Clemson,” Simpson said.

“I’m going to predict Clemson by two touchdowns,” Cochrane said.

And even if Clemson didn’t win, the fans we spoke with said they’ll always be Tigers.

“It’s been a great year. It’s been a great couple of years,” Cochrane said. “Who could be disappointed?”