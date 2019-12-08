Clemson fans share gameday superstitions ahead of ACC Championship win

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Hundreds of people are tuned to their televisions during the ACC Championship.

The Palmetto Restaurant and Ale House held a Clemson watch party on Saturday.

Several die-hard fans were glued to the game.

7News Reporter Stefany Bornman asked fans if they have any superstitions they do to make sure the Tigers bring home the win.

“I wear the same shirt that I wore for last week when we beat South Carolina for the 6th straight time,” said Chuck Crawford.

Fans 7News spoke to say they feel confident Clemson will be back to back National Champs.