Clemson fans shop local ahead of National Championship game

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The doors at Mr. Kickerboker seemed to have swung open and close all day and co-owner Allan Yeomans is happy.

He said every Mr. Kickerboker store is stocked with what you could need.

“We have everything from golf ball markers, to nail clippers, all the way to hats, jackets, and every size in between,” Yeomans said.

Len and Carole Rock come to the store to purchase things for themselves and grandchildren, who are also Clemson fans.

“We retired here full time back in 2013,” Len said,” we discovered Clemson by a retirement magazine, ‘Where to retire’ and Clemson was featured.”

The Rocks are originally from Vermont.

The pair said the transition to South Carolina was best for them.

Clemson’s stores and town atmosphere bring a pleasant, almost familiar, sense of Vermont, but better weather.

“All I can say is GO Tigers and I spell it the correct way by the way,” Rock said.

The couple aren’t going to New Orleans, but decided to walk around the town and look at new Clemson gear.

Yeoman said practically everything is on some sort of discount and that’s intentional.

“We extended our Christmas sale into this championship run, just because, we kinda wanted to celebrate a little early,” Yeoman said.

Clemson University Professor of Biological Sciences and Forestry & Environmental Conservation, Dr. Christopher Parkinson, has been celebrating since the Ohio State vs Clemson game.

“I was born and raised in Ohio. Almost all of my cousins and things went to Ohio State. So, it was absolutely fantastic when we beat Ohio state in the playoffs,” Dr. Parkinson said.

Dr. Parkinson and his wife, Clemson University Dean of the College of Science, Dr. Cynthia Young, are headed down to New Orleans for the game.

He said she’s just looking for the perfect shirt for the trip.

Mr. Knickerbocker in Clemson, on 384 College Ave, will be open during the game said Yeomans.

He added, the store in Greenville, on 1125 Woodruff Rd #203, will be hosting a watch party at Dave & Buster’s on Monday, January 13.

Tickets for the party are $50 and attendees will receive:

Orange and purple beads

T-shirt

Access to the buffet

Additional snacks during 3rd Quarter

Dave & Buster’s $20 game card

For more information about Mr. Knickerbocker, click here.