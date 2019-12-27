Clemson fans spotted heading to College Football Playoff from GSP

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson fans are making their way to Phoenix for the College Football Playoff, and many were spotted traveling from Greenville- Spartanburg International Airport on Friday.
Clemson super fan “The Hat” was featured in a GSP Facebook post.
The first pin on the hat was reportedly added the last time Clemson Football played in the Fiesta Bowl. He has added a new pin for every Clemson playoff game.
The College Football Playoff semifinal bowl games take place in Phoenix and Atlanta this Saturday.