Clemson, Florida State to play at noon Nov. 21; ACC announces other game times, where to watch

by: WSPA Staff

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced game times and where to watch for ACC football games the week of Nov. 21.

According to a news release from ACC Football, the following games, times and channel it will be aired on were announced Monday:

Friday, Nov. 20:

  • Syracuse at Louisville – 7:30 p.m. – ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 21:

  • Clemson at Florida State – Noon – ABC
  • Wake Forest at Duke – Noon – ACC Network
  • Virginia Tech at Pitt – 4 p.m. – ACC Network
  • Abilene Christian at Virginia – 4 p.m. – RSN
  • Liberty at NC State – 7:30 p.m. – RSN
  • Georgia Tech at Miami – 8 p.m. – ACC Network

