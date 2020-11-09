Clemson, Florida State to play at noon Nov. 21; ACC announces other game times, where to watch

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced game times and where to watch for ACC football games the week of Nov. 21.
According to a news release from ACC Football, the following games, times and channel it will be aired on were announced Monday:
Friday, Nov. 20:
- Syracuse at Louisville – 7:30 p.m. – ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 21:
- Clemson at Florida State – Noon – ABC
- Wake Forest at Duke – Noon – ACC Network
- Virginia Tech at Pitt – 4 p.m. – ACC Network
- Abilene Christian at Virginia – 4 p.m. – RSN
- Liberty at NC State – 7:30 p.m. – RSN
- Georgia Tech at Miami – 8 p.m. – ACC Network