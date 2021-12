Clemson Football early signees include Upstate athletes

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson football program added several top recruits on the first day of the early national signing period on Wednesday. Among the Tiger signees are three Upstate athletes.

Greenville offensive lineman Collin Sadler, Mauldin cornerback Jeadyn Lukus, and Greenville tight end Josh Sapp represented the Upstate among current Clemson signees.

Below is a list of all the early day signees. More on the bios of each player can be found here.

Early Signees to Clemson Football