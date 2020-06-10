Clemson Football players to lead peaceful protest Saturday

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A peaceful protest led by members of the Clemson Football Team will be held on Saturday. This is in the wake of national protests surrounding police brutality and the death of George Floyd.

The demonstration is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bowman Field, according to Clemson City Administer Andy Blondeau.

I’m siding with my brothers that deal, and continuously deal, with things I will never experience. The injustice is clear.. and so is the hate. It can no longer be explained away. If you’re still “explaining” it – check your heart and ask why. — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) May 29, 2020

The University has been working with the Clemson Police Department over the past few days to try to put a plan together regarding the march, according to Clemson Police Chief Jeffrey Stone.

“Everything that we’ve heard about it is it’s definitely a peaceful protest…to try to bring attention to the situation that is going on in the nation right now and in our communities,” Chief Stone said. “There’s no indication that it’s going to be anything but peaceful.

He says they have a plan in place to have extra officers.

Those involved in the demonstration are expected to march through part of downtown Clemson, so the city is planning to block off College Avenue between Highway 93 and Keith Street while they march.