Clemson football success continues to impact community

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) — Clemson University’s football team starts practice Friday, and the entire Clemson community is eager for another championship title.

Many local businesses are still feeling the economic impact of the team’s national championship win in 2018.

Confluence Outdoors, a large kayak manufacturer in Greenville with brands like Dagger and Perception, just released a limited line of kayaks branded with the official 2018 Clemson Football National Championship logo.

“Anytime you can create something that embodies the region and the relationship between two entities, you’ve done something special,” says VP of Marketing Todd King.

Clemson’s athletic department says the kayak is one of more than a thousand special products with an official logo.

Jeff Kallin with Clemson Athletics says those official 2016 and 2018 National Championship products have generated more than $5 million in revenue.

“The power of the paw has never been higher,” he says. “We think it is one part of why applications are up, why there are so many great things happening from the academic side.”

Clemson’s success means serious growth for businesses like The Tiger Sports Shop in Clemson, which specializes in Clemson retail products.

Owner Julie Ibrahim says the impact of the Clemson football team’s success has allowed her to greatly expand her business, create new jobs and increase sales.

“It’s invaluable… the win just takes us to a completely different level than we’ve ever been before,” she says.

According to the Mayor of Clemson, J.C. Cook, sales and hopitality taxes on all those purchases are good for the City of Clemson, which had a one and a half million dollar surplus in its budget last year.

“We were able to increase our parkland,” he says. “We were able to purchase 60 more acres for one of our parks.”

He says all that is thanks to an increase in tourism, thanks to the National Championship wins. “Having those two big wins makes the excitement here where people want to come to town and see what’s going on here,” he says.

Confluence Outdoors plans to deliver its national championship kayaks to Clemson University’s Fanatics store next week.

Clemson’s first football game this season is August 29th against Georgia Tech.

