Clemson football team return to campus after championship loss

Clemson, SC (WSPA) – Although the Clemson Tigers didn’t win the National Championship, to their fans they are still winners.

The tigers making thier way back to the Upstate Tuesday afternoon.

7 News spotted them on the tarmac at GSP when the team got off the plane, fans were in place when those buses rolled on campus.

Anne and Debbie Johnson both graduates of Clemson, practically grew up on campus, so wearing orange is not a fad for them.

“Also we had a brother who went here too so that’s what four of us. Yes it is a family tradition. My father came down, I was 11 she was 13,” Clemson fan, Anne Johnson said.

Former student Paul Keisler came to the welcome home celebration dressed to impress, from head to toe.

He even rides around in a car that leaves no one guessing who he supports.

“They did a great job last night LSU did just slightly better job, that’s what’s happens, but we’ll take one lose in 29 so,” Clemson fan, Paul Keisler said.

With five straight appearances in the CFBPlayoff, four appearances in the National Championship and two trophies under their belt.

While this season didn’t end the way they wanted it to end, most are already looking to the future.

“We love you and we’re so proud of you we just look forward to next year,” clemson fan, Debbie Johnson, said.

Kind words from fans and even Coach Swinney on twitter were meant to ecourage the team. Part of Swinney’s quote says, “I love you and I’m so proud of you.”

Before the Championship game Monday night, the Tigers were close to tying a school record that they set the year before, until last night’s loss.