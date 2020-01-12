Clemson LB Smith enjoying success that was long time coming

NEW ORLEANS, L.A. (AP) – Clemson linebacker Chad Smith has saved his best college football season for last.

The fifth-year senior became a starter this fall and will be one of the Tigers key defenders when they face LSU for the College Football Playoff championship Monday night.

Smith had mostly played on special teams since arriving in 2015. Family values — including loyalty and service — helped Smith stick things out when other players might have looked to transfer.

But he was enjoying his college experience even with limited playing time. Smith says teammates, coaches, classes and the quality football made him want to stay.

