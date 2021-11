CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Charlotte Football Club and Clemson Men’s Soccer will host a media availability at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18 at the Clemson Soccer Facility on East Beach Drive.

Charlotte FC Director of Player Personnel Bobby Belair will make a special announcement alongside Clemson Men’s Soccer Coach Mike Noonan regarding the Club’s debut season in 2022.