Clemson, Ohio State fans share unique relationship on game day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – 7 News spoke with a unique duo in the Upstate: A die-hard Clemson fan and a lifelong Ohio State supporter who spent their Game Day Saturday together, despite rooting for opposing teams.

When it comes to Clemson football, chances are you won’t find a bigger fan than Cody Gray.

“As a young kid, my dad started taking me to games,” Cody Gray said.

Since then, the team has become a big part of Gray’s life. His home is decked out in Clemson orange, his pets sport the team’s jerseys, and the mascot even made an appearance at his wedding.

But here’s the thing: Gray married a woman whose dad is just as crazy about Ohio State as he is about Clemson.

“In the 70’s, you hitchhiked everywhere, so I hitchhiked down to the Rose Bowl one year from Ohio, just to watch them play,” Mike McGraw said.

Living in the Upstate, Mike McGraw is a little outnumbered when it comes to finding fans of his favorite team.

“If I said ‘O-H,’ someone else has to say ‘I-O,’ but I don’t see any ‘I-O’ people around here,” he said.

But McGraw still celebrates all the same–even if it means cheering on his team at his son-in-law’s house, or what he calls ‘enemy territory.’

“Tough decision today, because the Ohio State people get together at the coliseum every week for games. There are 200 people there,” he said.

“I’m a little more uptight, loud, and have a lot of expressions during games,” Gray said. “He’s typically more laid back watching them than I am.”

And while McGraw and Gray have different taste in teams and game-day rituals, they still enjoy their time together and have even made it out to a few big games.

“We went to Miami and had a ball. Of course, Clemson won, because Ohio State is still trying to win,” Gray said.

The duo agreed–even though they’re both very competitive–they won’t let the rivalry affect their relationship.

“It’s a game at the end of the day. There are more important things in life,” McGraw said. “As long as these two are together, that’s the most important thing.”

“We’re kind of like best friends,” Gray added. “Yeah, we don’t pull for the same team on a Saturday, but, at the same time, we do pull for the same team everyday in life.”

The pair told 7 News they plan to watch and attend many more games together.