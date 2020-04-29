Clemson opens some outdoor recreational areas, suspends events through June 1

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Some Clemson outdoor recreational areas will be opening soon, but events remain suspended through June.

Clemson officials announced the scheduled reopening of areas including the South Carolina Botanical Garden, portions of the Clemson Experimental Forest and the Walker Golf Course beginning this weekend.

All other university recreational areas remain closed.

The University also announced an extension of the suspension of all Clemson events, activities and gatherings at least through June 1.

Earlier this week, all summer camps and educational programs on the University’s main campus were canceled.

The University continues to plan for a return to in-person classes for the Fall semester.

The South Carolina Botanical Garden will open trails and outdoor exhibits to the general public beginning Monday, May 4. Hours of operation will be 9 a.m. until sunset, and guests are required to adhere to social distancing guidelines provided by SCDHEC, the CDC and Clemson University.

For more information about the South Carolina Botanical Garden, and updated polices and processes, please visit their site HERE.

The Clemson Experimental Forest will open the Fants Grove area to the general public beginning Monday, May 4. Guests will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines provided by SCDHEC, the CDC and Clemson University.

All other areas of the CEF remain closed until further notice.

The Walker Golf Course will begin taking tee times on Thursday, and will reopen on Friday, May 1 with strict social distancing protocols in place. More information about the Walker Course can be found HERE.

Due to the recent tornado and related weather events, crews are working daily to ensure all roads and trails are clear and free of damaged or downed trees from the recent storms.

Issaqueena Recreation Area, Keowee Heights/Doyle Bottom Rd, and Waldrop Stone Falls, among other areas, remain closed due to recovery efforts. As areas are cleared and deemed safe, announcements will be made regarding the opening of specific areas.