Clemson Police issue citations for mask ordinance violations

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Clemson Police are cracking down on the city’s mask ordinance, issuing 150 citations in one weekend alone.

“I definitely think that’s something that’s making people want to wear masks down here,” said Clemson student Grace Wholley.

Individuals face a $25 dollar fine for not masking up in the city’s businesses, and businesses face a $100 fine if their employees aren’t wearing face coverings. On the weekend of August 22, Clemson Police Chief Jeff Stone said 147 people were cited. He said many of them were people walking down the sidewalk in clusters of three or four, because if you’re outside and can’t socially distance, you’re also subject to a citation.

“It’s a little weird, but I think they’re just trying to keep everyone safe,” said student Reese Lombardi.

Stone said three businesses were cited on that same weekend, but none of them were restaurants.

Wholley said the citations are getting people’s attention.

“I think a lot of times people have to push the boundaries for it to be kind of recognized,” she said.

According to the New York Times, among the top 20 metropolitan areas where cases are spreading quickly, nearly half are college towns.

“I am really concerned , especially this semester, just about people coming back because freshmen are supposed to move in in two weeks…are all on-campus moving in in two weeks,” Wholley said. “So I think that’s goign to be the telling point in two weeks, just to kind of see what happens.”