Clemson police meets with bar owners after large gathering

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- The Clemson Police Department is cracking down after a large gathering took place over the weekend.

It’s been about a week since students have moved back to Clemson’s campus for the spring semester.

The downtown area is open, alive and thriving.

However, thriving, some would say a little too much.

Tasshey Adams is an Uber driver in Clemson.

She works downtown, often picking students up from bars.

“It was busy wall-to-wall both downtown and all throughout house parties at Clemson,” Adams said.

She says the crowds she saw last weekend, were completely irresponsible.

She urges Clemson students saying, “If Clemson got shut down tomorrow, would you be ready to go home to your family to your grandparents to your little cousins and nieces and nephews, knowing you were just at a party.”

It didn’t take long for the City of Clemson Police to catch wind.

Clemson Police Chief Jorge Campos said, “We were made aware of a video of a concert at one of the venues.”

It also didn’t take long for them to decide, enough is enough.

Campos says the concert that took place violates the city ordinance.

He explains, “When you go to a restaurant or a bar, you must wear a mask, you must be seated at a table when you are consuming either food or drink, you cannot be standing up walking around without a mask on.”

In response, law enforcement and bar owners met together Thursday to tighten the reigns.

He says after the weekend, businesses will be held accountable even more.

An effort Campos says will take all hands on deck.

“We’ve been very clear to them that it’s not us vs. them,” Campos said. “We want to make sure everyone is safe, our patrons our employees. Including our city employees, because our police officers are putting themselves at risk by going into these large gatherings to try and break them up.”

The police chief says they hope to write up a document in the next couple days outlining the expectations of each business.

If guidelines aren’t followed, he says they would consider shutting businesses down.