CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- When the stadium lights go on and the seats are filled, that means the Clemson University Police Department is hard at work.

“We take months to prepare for the season,” CUPD Chief Greg Mullen said.

CUPD comes together with 19 other agencies across the Upstate to make sure game day goes smoothly.

Chief Mullen said, “That doesn’t include the number of partner agencies here at Clemson. Athletics, parking, transportation.”

Even with so many officers working the game, Chief Mullen says it’s still a lot to juggle.

“We’re looking at things like obviously traffic control, crowd control, what are any kind of unusual circumstances that we might have to deal with,” Chief Mullen said.

This weekend with ESPN’s College GameDay in town, Chief Mullen says people need to be especially aware of their surroundings.

“Bowman fields not going to be a, just an empty spot, it’s going to have a lot of equipment there,” Chief Mullen said.

As Ian approaches South Carolina he says the threat of severe weather has also added some safety concerns.

“You got to be really, really careful about your tents and other things that can kind of become flying projectiles that could not only injure you or some other people around you,” Chief Mullen said.

CUPD is urging everyone to keep an eye on the forecast and use good judgment on whether or not it’ll be safe to drive to the game from your area.”