Clemson prepares for week two without star quarterback

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Clemson is just two days away from their biggest regular-season game of the year.

They’re also about to head into week two without quarterback Trevor Lawrence taking the field after getting COVID-19.

As the team prepares to travel to South Bend, Clemson fans are thinking positive.

A lot of Clemson fans never dreamed of getting this news.

When quarterback and Heisman front runner Trevor Lawrence announced days before the Boston College game he had tested positive for COVID-19, students like Sydney Jatio said they were shocked.

“Finding out that he had it was just like Woah, it just made me realize how real everything is,” Jatio said.

Back-up quarterback, Dj Uiagalelei, gave Clemson fans a nail-bitter on Saturday, barely scraping by with a victory.

However, despite the close call, fans like Trevor Bagnell are still confident in the Tigers this Saturday as they go head-to-head against fourth-ranked Notre Dame.

“It’s going to be tough because Notre Dame defense is pretty good,” Bagnell said. “But I feel that they can pull through, even the freshman QB, he just had a rough game last week, it was his first time, so he had to pull through, you saw Trevor Lawrence tweet out he was happy for him, so I think he’s going to pull through.”

Coach Swinney announced Tuesday his intention is that if Lawrence tests negative, he will be able to travel with the team and stay on the sidelines.

He says he believes Lawrence can still play a major role on Saturday.

“He’ll be able to bring a good presence to DJ and he’s got a great mind, he’s got great eyes, so he’s going to be Coach Lawrence,” Coach Swinney said.

Before he can play, Clemson says he will have to pass a cardiovascular evaluation.

Media relations for Clemson Football Ross Taylor told us the team as a whole gets tested every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday.

Along with Lawrence two of Clemson’s defensive starters, Mike Jones and Tyler Davis can be added to the list of players not playing at all on Saturday.

Linebacker James Skalski also remains out and defensive end Xavier Thomas will get to come in the 2nd half after a targeting call last week.

Saturday the game is set to kickoff at 6:30.

The Tigers are picked as the five and a half point favorite to win.