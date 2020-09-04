Clemson President shares update on returning to campus; all students to be tested for COVID-19

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) — Clemson University President Jim Clements announced Friday they remain on track to start in-person classes and on-campus activities on September 21.

Clements said the university is finalizing plans to test all students, both before the start of in-person classes and throughout the fall semester.

On campus students will need to arrive on campus with a negative COVID-19 test result dated within 10 days of their arrival before moving in.

In an effort to free up quarantine space on campus, the university relocated a small number of students from their assigned dormitories to other locations on campus.

Upon students returning to campus, teaching will move to a hybrid model. Roughly two-thirds of offered courses will contain an in-person component, but all courses will also be available online.

Clements also said the university is “prepared to address flagrant violations of social distancing, gatherings and face-covering policies.”