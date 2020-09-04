Clemson professors monitoring foreign meddling on social media ahead of 2020 election

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Associate professors at Clemson University are continuing to monitor foreign internet trolls and their attempts to undermine the United States ahead of the 2020 election. Their work has been shared with lawmakers, federal law enforcement agencies, and the U.S. Army Cyber Command.

In 2017, Clemson University Associate Professor Darren Linvill said he and his colleague, Associate Professor Patrick Warren, realized they had something that could help shine light foreign internet trolls: tools from Clemson’s Social Media Listening Center.

He said they used those tools to download three million tweets Twitter had identified as coming from Russian troll accounts.

“We looked really closely at those tweets over several months,” Linvill said. “I read Russian tweets until my eyes bled.”

What they found was a mixed bag.

“We found that they were pretending to be real Americans from across the political spectrum…pretending to be Trump supporters. They were pretending to be Black Lives Matter activists. They were pretending to be LGBTQ supporters, and a number of things in between,” he said.

But he said they all had one thing in common.

“All with the goal of pushing American conversations to extreme directions, spreading distrust in the media, spreading distrust into institutions that make for a strong democracy and distrust in the democratic process,” Linvill said.

Ahead of the 2020 election, he said foreign interference online is better in some ways and worse in others. He says more awareness of the problem helps, but on the other hand, more nation states are also trying out trolling.

“China, for instance, tends to talk about things that are important for China,” he said. “China will talk about the Hong Kong protests, the coronavirus.”

He said Iran borrows from Russia’s playbook to push its agenda, but not as effectively.

“They haven’t built up the cultural capacity that Russia has,” he said.

He said one possible indicator that an account isn’t who they say the are is a lack of personal posts.

“You look for accounts that talk a about nothing but politics, again it’s not a sure sign but trolls tend to be very focused, and they’re very focused on national issues,” Linvill said. “Trolls don’t tend to talk alot about local politics or state politics because they’re going for a very broad audience.”

While he and Warren have extensively studied trolls on Twitter, he said they’re a problem on all major platforms. But they can be harder to track on some.

“Facebook is a black box,” Linvill said. “Facebook is very difficult to work with…it’s very difficult to get anything like a thorough understanding.”

Linvill and Warren are also working with presidential debate organizers to monitor online conversations surrounding the debates for evidence of inauthentic coordination. The first presidential debate is set for Tuesday, September 29.