Help police ID Stop-a-Minit armed robbery suspect in Clemson

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Clemson Police Department officials are searching for the suspect in an early morning convenience store armed robbery.

Clemson Police Department Deputy Chief Jeffrey Stone said the armed robbery happened at Stop-a-Minit, located at 1014 Tiger Boulevard in Clemson, just after 2:15 a.m. Monday.

The suspect — a 6-foot-tall man wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants and a black ski mask — was reportedly armed with a silver handgun when he entered the business and demanded cash from the register.

The suspect then left the store with an unknown amount of money.

No one was injured during the incident.

Clemson Police Department officials said no arrests have been made and the suspect pictured has not yet been identified.

Stone said the incident is still under investigation.

Clemson University officials issued a safe alert early Monday morning following the armed robbery.

The alert asked anyone near the scene to avoid the area and to call 911 to report any suspicious activity.