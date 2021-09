CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 21: A general view of the Clemson Tigers’ football game against the Charlotte 49ers at Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting safety Landen Zanders will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury suffered in a loss to Georgia last week.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says Zanders needs surgery and won’t be able to return until next year.

Swinney says Zanders will use this as a redshirt season and return next fall.

The Tigers will also be without their other injured starting safety Nolan Turner when they face South Carolina State on Saturday.