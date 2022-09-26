CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- The highly anticipated Clemson game this weekend just got a lot bigger.

ESPN announced Sunday they’re bringing College GameDay to Tiger Town.

There’s a buzz of anticipation around Clemson’s campus.

“I’m definitely super excited to see the crew and all the signs and the atmosphere,” said Clemson sophomore Cason Smith said.

This will be the 8th time College GameDay will be in Clemson.

“We’re already making signs, getting our outfits all ready and yeah I’m just so excited,” said sophomore Aerin Manning said.

It’s the show every college student wants to come to their school.

“Hopefully family back home will see us holding signs, getting on people’s shoulders and having a good time,” Smith said.

However, with a show of this caliber, a lot of preparation goes into it.

Associate Athletic Director Jeff Kallin says they met with ESPN Monday morning to work out logistics.

“There’s a lot of different parties involved both on the campus side, the athletics side and then on ESPN’s side from production to make sure they have a good show,” Kallin said.

He said ESPN will roll into town on Wednesday to set up on Bowman Field, so they will be ready for fans to come out early Saturday morning.

“I think any time we have the opportunity to showcase our campus, it’s really special. I think back to a lot of students now this will really be their first experience,” Kallin said.

Kallin said they’re aware of possible rain coming in from Hurricane Ian, but they’re doing everything they can to make sure it goes smoothly.

“From an operational standpoint, certainly there’s the safety proponent first and then from the operation standpoint of how you end up doing that. Bringing a lot of Teraflex, a lot of plywood and make sure the trucks are doing that to make sure there’s as little impact as possible,” Kallin said.

Clemson athletics said they will continue to keep an eye on the weather and make adjustments as needed.

As far as parking goes for the game, Clemson athletics said lots will open up at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.