Clemson student government condemns public display of Confederate flag Video

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) - Members of the Clemson University Undergraduate Student Government took a stand against the Confederate flag.

On Monday, the student government passed a resolution condemning the public display of the Confederate flag on or around campus "by student and community groups."

"It was recently that the flags were present in the Clemson Community and around our area," said Parker Tilley, who is the secretary of public relations for the Clemson University Undergraduate Student Government.

This all started on Aug. 26, when a group of people displayed Confederate flags near U.S. Highway 93 and U.S. Highway 123, according to the resolution. The intersection is about a mile and a half from campus.

"This big ol' group of people with a bunch of Confederate flags and all that kind of stuff [were] just standing there holding their flags and waving them and that kind of thing," said Clemson University student Taylor Davis. "And I rolled down my window, and I said 'Woo!'"

A graduate student from Iran told 7 News she had a different reaction.

"It's really scary for me," Parisha Hadian said. "Because it means a battle or something like that."

The resolution states "The display of this flag is not illegal; however, it does promote racial tensions at a university which prides itself on its core values of Honesty, Integrity, and Respect."

"We don't want to tolerate any sort of intimidation or harassment or jeopardize the well-being of our students," Tilley said. "Our student senators felt that this action in our community really wasn't positive in this culture that we're trying to build because all students are welcome here, and every Clemson tiger should feel a part of this community."

The resolution passed by a simple majority, with some student senators voting against it.