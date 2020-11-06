Clemson students partner with Battle Buddies to raise service dogs for veterans

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Simpsonville non-profit Battle Buddies trains service dogs for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries. Now, they’re teaming up with Clemson students, who are volunteering to raise puppies in the program.

“[The puppies] are living in dorms. They’re living off campus housing,” said Battle Buddies director and co-founder Jo Anne Creed.

When the dogs get older, they’ll be training to be “Battle Buddies.” Creed co-founded the Battle Buddies with her husband in 2012.

“It’s personal for us,” she said. “My husband is a disabled veteran.”

She said they began to realize how big of a problem PTSD is when their son was serving in the army.

“We were meeting veterans who were suffering, and we started to understand,” she said. “And then we looked into it…we realized, and this is still the case today…22 veterans a day commit suicide from PTSD.”

She said service dogs can intervene to help vets who suffer from migraines and seizures, and even intervene as a vet is beginning to slip into a nightmare.

“The goal is to get them back in public, for them to regain their independence,” Creed said.

But before the puppies begin the important work of supporting veterans, they need to be socialized. That’s where the Clemson pre-vet students come in.

“It’s been fun,” said Clemson Battle Buddy volunteer Marena Fleming. “It’s been challenging.”

“A learning experience for sure,” said Clemson Battle Buddy volunteer Dana Galvin. “But really rewarding, seeing how far they’ve come already,” Fleming said.

Creed said socializing the puppies is the hard part.

“Teaching the tasks is not that hard compared to if they cannot be out in social circumstances, then they won’t be able to focus on their veteran,” she said. “So what these girls are doing is unbelievable.”