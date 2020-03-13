Clemson suspends all university events

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Clemson announced Friday that all university events have been suspended statewide through March 29.

According to a news release from the communications department, all events beginning March 30 currently remain as scheduled, but they will continue to be evaluated

The university said it encourages all scheduled in-person meetings to be held online.

This comes after the university announced it would be indefinitely moving its classes to online instruction following spring break.