Clemson Tiger Isaiah Simmons declares for 2020 NFL draft

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons (11) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri).

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson Tiger Isaiah Simmons has declared for the 2020 NFL draft.

He announced on Twitter that he is incredibly excited for the opportunities that await him and that a part of his heart will always remain in Clemson.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store