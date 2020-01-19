Clemson Tiger Isaiah Simmons declares for 2020 NFL draft

WSPA 7News
by: WSPA Staff
Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons (11) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri).
CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson Tiger Isaiah Simmons has declared for the 2020 NFL draft.
He announced on Twitter that he is incredibly excited for the opportunities that await him and that a part of his heart will always remain in Clemson.
Take a chance, because you never know how perfect something can turn out pic.twitter.com/nG7AzrCHJt— Isaiah Simmons (@isaiahsimmons25) January 18, 2020
