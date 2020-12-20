Clemson to face Ohio State in 6th College Football Playoff

WSPA 7News
by: WSPA
FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney signals to his players during the second quarter against Notre Dame in an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat the Clemson Tigers in a thrilling 47-40 shootout earlier this season. The big question now is if they can do it again. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP, File)
CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson Tigers will face Ohio State in the College Football Playoff on January 1 in New Orleans.
This is the sixth year in a row that Clemson is headed to the playoff.
𝙎𝙚𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙞𝙣 𝙉𝙚𝙬 𝙊𝙧𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙣𝙨 ‼️For the 𝗦𝗜𝗫𝗧𝗛 year in a row the Clemson Tigers are headed to the College Football Playoff Semifinal! 🐅🐾#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/FC3IWuZQOl— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2020
#CFBPlayoff Semifinal at the @sugarbowlnola.2️⃣. Clemson // @ClemsonFB // #AllIn🆚3️⃣. Ohio State // @OhioStateFB // #GoBuckeyesFriday, January 1. Who’s in for the #2021Miami #NationalChampionship? 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/fiXB2oBhtn— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 20, 2020
