Clemson to face Ohio State in 6th College Football Playoff

News

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney signals to his players during the second quarter against Notre Dame in an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat the Clemson Tigers in a thrilling 47-40 shootout earlier this season. The big question now is if they can do it again. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP, File)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson Tigers will face Ohio State in the College Football Playoff on January 1 in New Orleans.

This is the sixth year in a row that Clemson is headed to the playoff.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories