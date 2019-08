SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers talks with his team against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the fourth quarter in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Levi’s Stadium on January 07, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University will hold its annual Football Fan Day Sunday at Clemson Memorial Stadium.

Head Coach Dabo Swinney and all of the football players will be available for autographs starting at 2 p.m.

The free event will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking will be available.

