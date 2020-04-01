1  of  13
Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church

Clemson University to offer refunds for student fees

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University students will be getting a refund on student fees due to the closure of campus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

University officials announced on April 1 that approximately $16 million worth of housing, dining and other fees will be refunded.

Clemson’s finance organization will begin the refund process this week and is expected to have completed them by April 10. 

The refunds will reflect the unused portion of each fee-based service as of March 23, the first day of classes following spring break. Those students who remain in Clemson’s on-campus housing will not receive a refund for their housing or dining plans, a statement from President James Clements said.

For more information, read the president’s full statement here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store