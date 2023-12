SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson will play Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

The bowl game will take place on Dec. 29 at noon in at the Bill Gay Grounds in Jacksonville, Fl.

Clemson (8-4) is ranked 22 in the college football rankings. Kentucky (7-5) is not ranked.

